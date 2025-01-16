Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russian oil depot near Voronezh – video

Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the Liski oil depot in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast on the night of 15-16 January.

Source: Special Operations Forces

Details: Drones of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Rosneft base in the village of Liski, Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, on the night of 15-16 January.

It is noted that the successful strike was preceded by careful preparation and planning by the Special Operations Forces.

As a result of the strike, a large fire broke out at the oil depot. Several tanks are still on fire.

It is noted that this oil depot provides fuel to a group of Russian troops waging war against Ukraine.

Досі палає: нафтобазу «Роснєфті» біля Воронежа уразили дрони ССО

відео з російських соцмереж pic.twitter.com/iJou1FgBMj — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) January 16, 2025

