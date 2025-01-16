All Sections
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russian oil depot near Voronezh – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 16 January 2025, 14:25
Russian oil depot on fire. Stock photo: Special Operations Forces of Ukraine

Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the Liski oil depot in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast on the night of 15-16 January.

Source: Special Operations Forces

Details: Drones of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Rosneft base in the village of Liski, Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, on the night of 15-16 January.

It is noted that the successful strike was preceded by careful preparation and planning by the Special Operations Forces.

As a result of the strike, a large fire broke out at the oil depot. Several tanks are still on fire.

It is noted that this oil depot provides fuel to a group of Russian troops waging war against Ukraine.

