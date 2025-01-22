Ukraine downs 65 drones out of 99 launched by Russia on 22 January, 30 disappear from radar

Russia launched nearly 100 strike drones on Ukraine on the night of 21-22 January. Air defence forces shot down 65 of them, while 30 failed to reach their target.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Facebook

Details: Starting at 21:00 on 21 January, the Russians launched 99 strike drones of the Shahed type and various imitator drones from the following directions: Chаuda – temporarily occupied Crimea, Millerovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

As of 09:00 on 22 January, air defence confirmed the destruction of 65 Shahed strike drones and other types of UAVs across Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa oblasts.

A total of 30 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar without causing damage.

The overnight attack resulted in damage to industrial facilities, utility buildings, houses and apartment buildings in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Emergency services are dealing with the aftermath, with no casualties or fatalities reported so far.

