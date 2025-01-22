All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine downs 65 drones out of 99 launched by Russia on 22 January, 30 disappear from radar

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 22 January 2025, 11:10
Ukraine downs 65 drones out of 99 launched by Russia on 22 January, 30 disappear from radar
A downed Russian drone. Stock photo: Ukraine’s National Guard

Russia launched nearly 100 strike drones on Ukraine on the night of 21-22 January. Air defence forces shot down 65 of them, while 30 failed to reach their target.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Facebook

Details: Starting at 21:00 on 21 January, the Russians launched 99 strike drones of the Shahed type and various imitator drones from the following directions: Chаuda – temporarily occupied Crimea, Millerovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

Advertisement:

As of 09:00 on 22 January, air defence confirmed the destruction of 65 Shahed strike drones and other types of UAVs across Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa oblasts.

A total of 30 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar without causing damage.

The overnight attack resulted in damage to industrial facilities, utility buildings, houses and apartment buildings in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Advertisement:

Emergency services are dealing with the aftermath, with no casualties or fatalities reported so far.

Support UP or become our patron!

Shahed droneair defenceUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
All News
Shahed drone
Russia launches overnight ballistic missile and drone attacks: air defences down 93 UAVs
Romania scrambles fighter jets over Russian drone attack on Ukraine, reporting potential UAV crash
Ukraine's defence forces down 34 attack drones over 11 Ukrainian regions
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
22:22
G7 ambassadors call for resolution of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency issue and continued defence procurement
21:32
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
20:58
Hungarian foreign minister explains Hungary's support for extending sanctions against Russia
20:56
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
20:16
EU top diplomat hints that EU's concession to Hungary for extension of sanctions against Russian was symbolic
20:01
Satellite images reveal Russia removing military equipment from Syria's Tartus port, Radio Liberty says
19:44
opinionDictatorships can fight, but they always lose in the end
19:40
EU imposes sanctions on three Russian intelligence officers over 2020 cyberattack on Estonia
19:25
European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: