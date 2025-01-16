Ukraine's defence forces down 34 attack drones over 11 Ukrainian regions

The Ukrainian Air Force has destroyed 34 Shahed drones and other types of UAVs launched by Russia on the night of 15-16 January. Another 18 drones went off radar without causing any damage, though some strikes were recorded.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on social media

Details: Russia launched 55 Shahed drones and other UAVs, including decoys, from Millerovo, Oryol, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions on the night of 15-16 January (starting at 20:00 on 15 January).

By 09:00 Thursday, Ukraine confirmed the downing of 34 Shahed and other drones in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Several drones struck a farm in Chernihiv Oblast, while wreckage from downed drones damaged homes in Kharkiv and Poltava oblasts.

Another 18 decoy drones went off radar but caused no damage.

The attack was countered by Ukrainian aircraft, air defence missile units, electronic warfare forces and mobile fire teams from the Air Force and defence forces.

