All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Romania scrambles fighter jets over Russian drone attack on Ukraine, reporting potential UAV crash

Mariya YemetsFriday, 17 January 2025, 10:18
Romania scrambles fighter jets over Russian drone attack on Ukraine, reporting potential UAV crash
Explosion in Ukraine that was seen from Romania. Screenshot: Digi24

Romania scrambled its fighter jets because of a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian settlements along the Danube River on the night of 16-17 January. One of the drones may have crashed on the Romanian coast. 

Source: Digi24, a Romanian TV channel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: An air-raid warning was issued for residents of Romanian villages along the Danube River at 01:46, and explosions were heard from the Ukrainian side. 

Advertisement:

The Ministry of Defence of Romania later reported that it had scrambled two F-16 fighter jets to be ready to respond to a potential threat. The jets returned to the base about two hours later. 

The ministry also reported that a "possible drone crash scene" had been discovered near the village of Plauru, opposite the Ukrainian city of Izmail. Experts are working at the scene to collect evidence for further investigation.

"The Ministry of National Defence sends a strong message of condemnation of these Russian attacks on civilian targets and infrastructure in Ukraine, which are unjustified and seriously contradict international law," the Ministry of Defence noted, adding that it had informed NATO about the incident. 

Advertisement:

Background:

  • This is only the latest in a series of similar incidents over the years of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 
  • On 29 September 2024, NATO began additional surveillance of Romanian airspace by deploying an additional Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft.
  • Russian UAVs have repeatedly flown into the territory of Moldova. Also, in early September 2024, a Russian Shahed drone flew into Latvia for the first time through Belarus and crashed there.

Support UP or become our patron!

RomaniaShahed droneRussia
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
Romania
"I believe life goes on": the story of a Ukrainian defender who lost a leg and his sight after being wounded at the front
New Romanian foreign minister holds first conversation with Ukrainian counterpart
Romania has not confirmed Russian missile entered its airspace
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: