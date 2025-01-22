All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy prepares to visit Saudi Arabia

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 22 January 2025, 17:14
Zelenskyy prepares to visit Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 19 May 2023. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Williams Academy driver Oleksandr Bondarev, racing for Prema Racing, competed in the first race of the second round of the Formula 4 Middle East Championship.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Oleksandr Bondarev delivered his best performance of the season, finishing eighth at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Starting from tenth place, Bondarev overtook several competitors and defended his position in an intense battle.

Advertisement:

Oleksandr was the best rookie of the championship round and reached the Formula 4 podium for the first time.

By finishing eighth, the Ukrainian racer earned six points, bringing his total to eight in the Formula 4 standings. He scored his first points in the third race of the opening round.

Tomorrow, 23 January, Oleksandr Bondarev will compete in two more races of the second round of the Formula 4 Middle East Championship. The first race is scheduled for 16:10 Kyiv time, with the second set for 19:30.

Advertisement:

Earlier, the 15-year-old Kyiv native shared exclusive comments with Champion about his Formula 4 Middle East debut and adapting to racing in Abu Dhabi.

Support UP or become our patron!

Saudi ArabiaZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
All News
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia will leave Russia without money for war if oil prices collapse – Politico
Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia – video
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
22:22
G7 ambassadors call for resolution of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency issue and continued defence procurement
21:32
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
20:58
Hungarian foreign minister explains Hungary's support for extending sanctions against Russia
20:56
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
20:16
EU top diplomat hints that EU's concession to Hungary for extension of sanctions against Russian was symbolic
20:01
Satellite images reveal Russia removing military equipment from Syria's Tartus port, Radio Liberty says
19:44
opinionDictatorships can fight, but they always lose in the end
19:40
EU imposes sanctions on three Russian intelligence officers over 2020 cyberattack on Estonia
19:25
European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: