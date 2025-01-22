Zelenskyy prepares to visit Saudi Arabia

Ukrainian Williams Academy driver Oleksandr Bondarev, racing for Prema Racing, competed in the first race of the second round of the Formula 4 Middle East Championship.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Oleksandr Bondarev delivered his best performance of the season, finishing eighth at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Starting from tenth place, Bondarev overtook several competitors and defended his position in an intense battle.

Oleksandr was the best rookie of the championship round and reached the Formula 4 podium for the first time.

By finishing eighth, the Ukrainian racer earned six points, bringing his total to eight in the Formula 4 standings. He scored his first points in the third race of the opening round.

Tomorrow, 23 January, Oleksandr Bondarev will compete in two more races of the second round of the Formula 4 Middle East Championship. The first race is scheduled for 16:10 Kyiv time, with the second set for 19:30.

Earlier, the 15-year-old Kyiv native shared exclusive comments with Champion about his Formula 4 Middle East debut and adapting to racing in Abu Dhabi.

