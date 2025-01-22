"It's only going to get worse": Trump urges Russia to make "deal" to end war

US President Donald Trump has called on Russia to make a "deal" to end the war in Ukraine, warning of intensified sanctions and tariffs against Moscow if no agreement is reached.

Source: Trump on his social media platform Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump said he "is not looking to harm Russia", expressed his love for the Russian people, and highlighted his "very good relationship with Putin". He also recalled how "Russia helped us win WWII, losing almost 60 million lives in the process".

Quote: "All of that being said, I am going to do Russia, whose economy is failing, and Putin a very big FAVOUR. Settle now and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE."

More details: Trump warned that if a "deal" to end the war is not reached "soon", he will have "no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States and various other participating countries".

Quote: "Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were president, over with! We can do it the easy way or the hard way – and the easy way is always better. It’s time to ‘MAKE A DEAL’. NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!"

Background:

On the first day of his presidency, Trump said that Vladimir Putin was destroying Russia by not ending the war.

Later, Trump indicated he was prepared to consider stronger sanctions against Russia if it refused to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

As he congratulated Trump on taking office, Putin said he was ready to engage in dialogue regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine.

