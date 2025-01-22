All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

"It's only going to get worse": Trump urges Russia to make "deal" to end war

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 22 January 2025, 18:09
It's only going to get worse: Trump urges Russia to make deal to end war
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has called on Russia to make a "deal" to end the war in Ukraine, warning of intensified sanctions and tariffs against Moscow if no agreement is reached.

Source: Trump on his social media platform Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump said he "is not looking to harm Russia", expressed his love for the Russian people, and highlighted his "very good relationship with Putin". He also recalled how "Russia helped us win WWII, losing almost 60 million lives in the process".

Advertisement:

Quote: "All of that being said, I am going to do Russia, whose economy is failing, and Putin a very big FAVOUR. Settle now and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE."

More details: Trump warned that if a "deal" to end the war is not reached "soon", he will have "no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States and various other participating countries".

Quote: "Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were president, over with! We can do it the easy way or the hard way – and the easy way is always better. It’s time to ‘MAKE A DEAL’. NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!"

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • On the first day of his presidency, Trump said that Vladimir Putin was destroying Russia by not ending the war.
  • Later, Trump indicated he was prepared to consider stronger sanctions against Russia if it refused to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.
  • As he congratulated Trump on taking office, Putin said he was ready to engage in dialogue regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Trump
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
Ukrainian government official attended Trump's inauguration at Capitol, The Independent reports
USAID ordered to suspend all projects in Ukraine, source within agency says
Ukrainian air defence downs 50 Russian drones overnight, 9 more disappear from radar
Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Lukashenko expected to "secure" seventh term tomorrow
All News
Trump
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will join NATO if Trump wants it
Once guns fall silent in Ukraine, Russia will begin military revival – British general
Trump says he is ready for new sanctions against Russia – CNN
RECENT NEWS
21:53
Zelenskyy: Buffer zone in Kursk Oblast maintained to safeguard Sumy and Kharkiv
21:21
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
20:51
Russians kill another resident of Kherson Oblast
20:28
Ukraine's defence forces strike drone warehouses in Russia's Oryol Oblast, destroying over 200 Shaheds
19:55
Bodies of two people likely killed in Russian strike discovered in Sumy Oblast
19:36
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
18:47
Belarusian opposition leader sees Ukraine's victory as chance for regime change in Belarus
18:20
Sham election in Belarus neither free nor fair, EU says
18:04
Russians shell Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, 1 killed and 4 injured – photos
16:43
Lukashenko's dog urinates at polling station as Belarusian leader arrives to vote – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: