Trump urges Putin to strike a deal to end war in Ukraine, CNN reports

US President Donald Trump has called on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to strike a deal to end the war in Ukraine. Trump stressed that the continuation of the war is destroying Russia, causing significant economic and human losses.

Source: CNN, referring to Trump's comments during a conversation with journalists at the White House

Quote: "He should make a deal. I think he’s destroying Russia by not making a deal."

Details: Trump noted that the continuation of the war is causing significant damage to Russia. He highlighted economic problems, including inflation, which is approaching 10%.

"I think Russia is going to be in big trouble. You take a look at their economy. You take a look at their inflation in Russia," he said.

The US president also made a passing reference to Russia's losses in the war.

Trump also announced plans to meet with Putin to discuss ways to end the conflict, noting that the details of the meeting are currently being worked out.

"Could be very soon," he said. "The war [between] Ukraine and Russia should have never started," Trump added.

"He can’t be thrilled," Trump said of Putin. "He’s not doing so well. I mean, he’s grinding it out… it’s not making him look very good… I think he would be well off to end that war," he added.

Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had told him he wanted to make a deal, provided it led to a sustainable end to the war that was acceptable to Ukraine.

Quote: "Zelensky wants to make a deal. I don’t know if Putin does. He might not. I don’t know."

Quote from CNN: "Previously, throughout their campaign for the White House, both Trump and Vice President JD Vance had expressed scepticism of continued American involvement in Ukraine’s fight, often suggesting that Ukraine ought to settle for a truce with Russia despite the loss of its territory."

Background:

Russian leader Vladimir Putin declared his readiness to negotiate with the United States over the war in Ukraine but put forward an ultimatum – Ukraine's complete surrender.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed that achieving peace is a priority for the Trump administration, but that the process will be difficult and require significant concessions from both sides.

Recently, Trump's team acknowledged that this task is much more difficult and could take months to complete.

During the election campaign, Trump used to boast that he could conclude a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine in 24 hours. Now he has admitted that it is more difficult than he had made it seem.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine will not end "tomorrow or the day after", despite US President Donald Trump’s promises to bring it to a quick conclusion.

