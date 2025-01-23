All Sections
Trump declassifies files on assassinations of two Kennedys and Martin Luther King Jr.

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 23 January 2025, 23:09
Trump declassifies files on assassinations of two Kennedys and Martin Luther King Jr.
Donald Trump. Photo: het Strange/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order declassifying documents relating to the assassinations of the 35th US President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Source: Bloomberg and the executive order published on the White House website

Details: Trump had promised to release the documents during his first term as president but ultimately yielded to a request from the Central Intelligence Agency to keep most of the materials classified.

During his most recent campaign, Trump renewed his pledge to declassify the records. In the order, Trump stated that releasing the information serves the public interest.

Quote: "More than 50 years after the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Federal Government has not released to the public all of its records related to those events. Their families and the American people deserve transparency and truth."

Details: Within the next 15 days, the Director of National Intelligence and the Attorney General must present Trump with a plan for the full release of records related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Within 45 days, a similar plan must be submitted for the records related to the assassinations of Senator Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

Background Information:

  • The assassination of John F. Kennedy, the 35th US President, occurred on 22 November 1963 in Dallas, Texas. Kennedy was fatally shot with a rifle as he rode in a motorcade with his wife Jacqueline along Elm Street. A special commission which investigated the case for ten months concluded that the crime was committed by lone gunman Lee Harvey Oswald. Subsequent official investigations confirmed Oswald's involvement but suggested that he was not acting alone.
  • Robert Kennedy died on 6 June 1968 from a gunshot wound sustained on 5 June after he delivered a victory speech following the California primary elections. The identity of the shooter remains unclear, as Sirhan Sirhan, officially recognised as the killer, fired from the front, whereas the fatal shot was delivered from behind at close range.
  • Prominent civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated on 4 April 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was shot on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, where he was staying while campaigning in support of striking sanitation workers. A sniper's bullet struck his head and he died in hospital. James Earl Ray was officially identified as the assassin, pleading guilty initially but later claiming he was framed. King's assassination triggered widespread protests and unrest across the United States.

