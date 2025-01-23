US Senate narrowly approves Trump's Pentagon nominee

US senators narrowly supported the appointment of Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary in a procedural vote on Thursday, 23 January.

Source: European Pravda, citing Axios

Details: Hegseth received the backing of 51 senators, with 49 voting against.

Advertisement:

The Democrats, who unanimously opposed Trump’s nominee, were joined by two moderate Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins.

Senators may still change their stance during the final roll-call vote on Hegseth’s confirmation, scheduled for Friday, 24 January.

In contrast, another nominee in Trump’s administration, Secretary of State Marco Rubio – formerly a senator from Florida – received unanimous support from his Senate colleagues.

Advertisement:

Background:

Pete Hegseth, a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and Fox News host, has been surrounded by controversy from the outset.

Hegseth has faced allegations of sexual harassment, excessive alcohol use and financial misconduct. He has denied these accusations, while Trump has publicly defended him.

During prior Senate hearings, Hegseth stated that the incoming administration understands the nature of the full-scale war in Ukraine and supports its swift resolution.

Support UP or become our patron!