Russian attacks Kharkiv: four airstrikes in one day, three injured

Roman Petrenko, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 25 January 2025, 17:10
Kharkiv. Stock photo: Oleksandr Solodkyi

The Russians launched drone strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv on the morning of 25 January.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Details: The authorities reported two strikes.

Quote from Terekhov: "Following the strike on Kharkiv, some areas of the city may face disruptions in electricity and water supply. Our specialists are already working to restore these services to residents' homes.

Another strike has been reported – early reports indicate that a Molniya drone hit the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Initial reports indicate casualties and damage to vehicles. A fire has also broken out at the site of strike."

Update: Later, Ihor Terekhov reported about a third strike, but added that there were no casualties. Seven cars were damaged.

After that, specialists restored the water supply and the traffic of electric vehicles.

Updated: Later, Terekhov reported three people injured in the strike on the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city. Two women and one man were provided with medical assistance.

At 16:13, the mayor reported the fourth attack on Kharkiv in the day and it was the second attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district. The Russian UAV struck near a multi-storey residential building.

Later, Terekhov clarified that the Russians struck in the car park near the apatment building. The facade of the building was damaged, and windows were smashed. Several cars were damaged. There is no information about the injured or killed.

Kharkivattackdrones
