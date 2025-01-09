All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian Molniya drone, described as "junk but dangerous", hits Kharkiv business, injuring civilian

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 9 January 2025, 15:36
Russian Molniya drone, described as junk but dangerous, hits Kharkiv business, injuring civilian
Wreckage from a Molniya drone. Stock photo: Prosecutor’s Office

A Russian Molniya drone has hit the premises of a business in the city of Kharkiv. A 65-year-old man is reported to have been injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Details: Reports suggest that a Russian Molniya drone struck the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv at around 15:00. Terekhov noted that the drone had hit the premises of a civilian company, causing a fire at the site.

Advertisement:

Quote from Syniehubov: "Updated reports state that a 65-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction following the strike by an enemy UAV but refused hospitalisation."

Background: In January, Russian forces began deploying a new weapon, the Molniya drone, to target Kharkiv. Syniehubov described the drone as being made from "basically junk", yet still dangerous due to its warhead.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkivdroneswar
Advertisement:
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Ukraine's Security Service searches home of Maks Nazarov, former TV host at Putin's close associate Medvedchuk's channel – photo
Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video
Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles
Israeli government approves agreement with Hamas: Gaza ceasefire to take effect on 19 January
All News
Kharkiv
Russians strike industrial site in Kharkiv with Molniya drones
Tens of thousands of people left without heating in Kharkiv
Russians target Kharkiv's energy infrastructure, leaving city partially without heating
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 80 times and lose 335 soldiers – General Staff
20:57
Emergency and rescue operations completed in Kyiv after morning ballistic missile attack – photos
20:10
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete becomes world junior champion
19:46
Ukraine's oldest McDonald's damaged in Russian missile attack
18:52
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
18:31
updatedRussian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: man's body retrieved from under rubble, 11 people injured – photos
18:24
Students who fail basic military training exam will be unable to continue studies – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
17:47
Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies rift between minister and procurement agency chief, stressing professional criteria
17:42
Two people killed in Russian mortar attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast
16:25
Merkel says Ukraine will not survive as independent state without US support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: