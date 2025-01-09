Russian Molniya drone, described as "junk but dangerous", hits Kharkiv business, injuring civilian

A Russian Molniya drone has hit the premises of a business in the city of Kharkiv. A 65-year-old man is reported to have been injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Details: Reports suggest that a Russian Molniya drone struck the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv at around 15:00. Terekhov noted that the drone had hit the premises of a civilian company, causing a fire at the site.

Quote from Syniehubov: "Updated reports state that a 65-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction following the strike by an enemy UAV but refused hospitalisation."

Background: In January, Russian forces began deploying a new weapon, the Molniya drone, to target Kharkiv. Syniehubov described the drone as being made from "basically junk", yet still dangerous due to its warhead.

