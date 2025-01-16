All Sections
Three people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 16 January 2025, 15:26
Three people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv
Aftermath of Russian attack. Stock photo: Getty Images

On 16 January, the Russian military attacked Kharkiv with a drone, and three people were injured when the UAV crashed in the city’s Slobidskyi district.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv Mayor

Quote from Syniehubov: "An enemy UAV hit was recorded in Kharkiv. There are casualties".

Details: Later, Syniehubov specified that two men and a woman were injured in the Russian strike. They have been hospitalised.

The mayor of the city reported that the drone crashed in the Slobidskyi district. Terekhov says that the UAV fell on the road, damaging four cars. 

Quote from Terekhov: "Preliminarily, the attack on Kharkiv was carried out by the Russians using a Molniya UAV."

