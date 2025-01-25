Russians advance in Toretsk and three other settlements – DeepState

The DeepState analytical project reported on the night of 25 January that the Russians had advanced in the city of Toretsk and three other settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: DeepState noted that the Russians continue to occupy territories in Donetsk Oblast.

Quote: "The enemy has advanced in Toretsk, near Nadiivka, Dachne and Sukhi Yaly."

Russian forces posted footage from the central streets of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Oblast. Analysts from the DeepState project believe that the battle for the settlement is coming to an end.

On 23 January, reports said that there was a risk of an operational encirclement of Ukrainian troops on the Novopavlivka front near Velyka Novosilka.

The Russian army is bypassing Pokrovsk from the south and approaching Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Currently, the Russians are moving towards Kotlyne and Udachne, which are located on the Mezhova-Pokrovsk road.

Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, said that near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, the Russians, who have superior forces and resources, are conducting active offensive actions and want to capture nearby villages in order to partially encircle Pokrovsk.

Fierce fighting continues in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast. The Russians are using scorched earth tactics, trying to destroy the city's infrastructure and the positions of the Ukrainian military.

