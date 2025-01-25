All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians advance in Toretsk and three other settlements – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 25 January 2025, 05:27
Russians advance in Toretsk and three other settlements – DeepState
Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

The DeepState analytical project reported on the night of 25 January that the Russians had advanced in the city of Toretsk and three other settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: DeepState noted that the Russians continue to occupy territories in Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The enemy has advanced in Toretsk, near Nadiivka, Dachne and Sukhi Yaly."

Background:

  • Russian forces posted footage from the central streets of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Oblast. Analysts from the DeepState project believe that the battle for the settlement is coming to an end.
  • On 23 January, reports said that there was a risk of an operational encirclement of Ukrainian troops on the Novopavlivka front near Velyka Novosilka.
  • The Russian army is bypassing Pokrovsk from the south and approaching Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Currently, the Russians are moving towards Kotlyne and Udachne, which are located on the Mezhova-Pokrovsk road.
  • Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, said that near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, the Russians, who have superior forces and resources, are conducting active offensive actions and want to capture nearby villages in order to partially encircle Pokrovsk.
  • Fierce fighting continues in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast. The Russians are using scorched earth tactics, trying to destroy the city's infrastructure and the positions of the Ukrainian military.

Support UP or become our patron!

occupationDonetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports
Slovakian MP outraged that Zelenskyy, not Russia, was invited to Auschwitz commemoration
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian cruise missile in Odesa Oblast
All News
occupation
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
Most combat clashes occur on Toretsk and Pokrovsk fronts over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Russians advance in 7 settlements on battlefield – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
00:01
Two women killed in Russian missile strike on facility in Mykolaiv
23:05
Axios: Ukraine to receive Patriot missile interceptors from Israel via US mediation
23:03
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
22:20
PACE says Russia must be held accountable for Wagner crimes against Ukraine
21:52
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
21:40
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
21:24
Putin says he is ready to "assign people" for negotiations with Zelenskyy
21:07
Spain to allocate €10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
20:48
EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China
19:55
Russia sets record with over 417,000 websites blocked in 2024, The Moscow Times reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: