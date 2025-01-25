Ukrainian intelligence shows destruction of Russian armoured vehicles and tanks near Pokrovsk – video

Servicemen from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have released a video showing the results of combat work on the front line near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast and in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "Soldiers from the Kryla (Wings) unit, which is part of DIU's Active Operations Department, are destroying armoured vehicles, transport and firing positions of the Russian invaders, as well as their personnel."

Details: In particular, they burned three Russian Tigr armoured vehicles and two infantry fighting vehicles and hit three T-72 tanks.

Also, the Russian firing positions and shelters, places where Russian soldiers were concentrated, vehicles and military equipment came under fire.

