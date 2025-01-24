All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 24 January 2025, 20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState

Russian forces have posted footage from the central streets of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Oblast. The analysts of the DeepState project believe that the battle for the settlement is coming to an end.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy continues cleaning up and is already in the centre of Velyka Novosilka.

Advertisement:

The enemy has posted footage from Velyka Novosilka, but at the same time they are insinuating that they have taken control of the entire settlement, which is currently not true.

The enemy has been successful in advancing on the eastern outskirts and has also occupied a small part of the central streets of the settlement where they filmed the videos with their rags [Russian flags – ed]."

Details: The Russians are also trying to put pressure from the south and Vremivka, using a huge amount of resources, including infantry and equipment.

Advertisement:

Analysts note that the situation around the settlement is complicated and it is plain that "the battle for Velyka Novosilka is coming to an end".

Background: On the night of 16 January, the Russians occupied Neskuchne, and the encirclement around Velyka Novosilka was getting tighter.

The Russian military, which has been advancing near Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast and trying to surround it since autumn 2024, was reported to be preparing to assault the settlement.

On 23 January, reports said that there was a risk of an operational encirclement of Ukrainian troops on the Novopavlivka front near Velyka Novosilka.

Why it is important: In general, the conditions for the defence of Velyka Novosilka have become challenging, as Velyka Novosilka has been semi-surrounded since autumn 2024. The distance between the extreme points of the Ukrainian positions in the north and southwest, meaning the width of the path through which people, ammunition and provisions are delivered to Velyka Novosilka, is about seven km. Logistics are complicated, and driving vehicles into the settlement is no longer possible.

Support UP or become our patron!

waroccupationDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
All News
war
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Three people injured in Russian drone attacks on civilian cars in Sumy Oblast
UK Defence Intelligence estimates North Korea's losses in Kursk Oblast at around 4,000 soldiers
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
22:22
G7 ambassadors call for resolution of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency issue and continued defence procurement
21:32
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
20:58
Hungarian foreign minister explains Hungary's support for extending sanctions against Russia
20:56
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
20:16
EU top diplomat hints that EU's concession to Hungary for extension of sanctions against Russian was symbolic
20:01
Satellite images reveal Russia removing military equipment from Syria's Tartus port, Radio Liberty says
19:44
opinionDictatorships can fight, but they always lose in the end
19:40
EU imposes sanctions on three Russian intelligence officers over 2020 cyberattack on Estonia
19:25
European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: