Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState

Russian forces have posted footage from the central streets of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Oblast. The analysts of the DeepState project believe that the battle for the settlement is coming to an end.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy continues cleaning up and is already in the centre of Velyka Novosilka.

Advertisement:

The enemy has posted footage from Velyka Novosilka, but at the same time they are insinuating that they have taken control of the entire settlement, which is currently not true.

The enemy has been successful in advancing on the eastern outskirts and has also occupied a small part of the central streets of the settlement where they filmed the videos with their rags [Russian flags – ed]."

Details: The Russians are also trying to put pressure from the south and Vremivka, using a huge amount of resources, including infantry and equipment.

Advertisement:

Analysts note that the situation around the settlement is complicated and it is plain that "the battle for Velyka Novosilka is coming to an end".

Background: On the night of 16 January, the Russians occupied Neskuchne, and the encirclement around Velyka Novosilka was getting tighter.

The Russian military, which has been advancing near Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast and trying to surround it since autumn 2024, was reported to be preparing to assault the settlement.

On 23 January, reports said that there was a risk of an operational encirclement of Ukrainian troops on the Novopavlivka front near Velyka Novosilka.

Why it is important: In general, the conditions for the defence of Velyka Novosilka have become challenging, as Velyka Novosilka has been semi-surrounded since autumn 2024. The distance between the extreme points of the Ukrainian positions in the north and southwest, meaning the width of the path through which people, ammunition and provisions are delivered to Velyka Novosilka, is about seven km. Logistics are complicated, and driving vehicles into the settlement is no longer possible.

Support UP or become our patron!