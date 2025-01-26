All Sections
Body of another man killed in Russian attack on 18 January retrieved in Zaporizhzhia – photos

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 26 January 2025, 13:34
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On 26 January, the search and rescue operations at the site of a Russian missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia on 18 January have been completed. On Sunday, rescue workers found and retrieved the body of a 27-year-old man.

Source: State Emergency Service (SES)

Details: Rescue workers report that 178 emergency workers and 40 pieces of equipment were involved in the search and rescue operations over the nine days, along with a canine team.

As a result of the attack on 18 January, 2 people were killed and 12 others were injured.

Background: Twelve people were injured in the Russian attack on an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia.

