Body of another man killed in Russian attack on 18 January retrieved in Zaporizhzhia – photos

Aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On 26 January, the search and rescue operations at the site of a Russian missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia on 18 January have been completed. On Sunday, rescue workers found and retrieved the body of a 27-year-old man.

Source: State Emergency Service (SES)

Details: Rescue workers report that 178 emergency workers and 40 pieces of equipment were involved in the search and rescue operations over the nine days, along with a canine team.

Advertisement:

В результате происшествия, которое произошло 18 января, погибли 2 человека, еще 12 человек получили травмы.

As a result of the attack on 18 January, 2 people were killed and 12 others were injured.

Background: Twelve people were injured in the Russian attack on an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!