Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia: one man killed and 45 wounded, including a baby – photos, video

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 23 January. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia again at dawn on 23 January, with at least four explosions reported. One man was killed in the attack, while 45 people were injured, including a two-month-old baby.

Source: Suspilne Zaporizhzhia; Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Suspilne reported explosions in Zaporizhzhia at 04:00, followed by repeated blasts at 04:09.

Fedorov later wrote on Telegram about the explosions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Prior to that, he reported the threat of ballistic missile attacks on the region.

Quote from Fedorov: "The enemy is striking the city again. At least four explosions took place in Zaporizhzhia.

There are reports of casualties.

Reports indicate that there are people under the rubble."

Update: Later, Fedorov reported that four employees of the State Emergency Service were among the injured and had been taken to hospital.

Fedorov said that 10 people had been injured in another Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.

In addition, the strike damaged residential buildings in the city. The blast wave smashed windows and damaged the roof.



After 05:00, Fedorov said that the number of people affected by the attack had increased to 16.

Fedorov reported that five of the injured are in a serious condition. Doctors have assessed the condition of five more people to be moderate, including two State Emergency Service staff.

Fedorov also said that a two-month-old baby was among those hurt in the Russian strike.

After 06:00, Fedorov reported that the Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia had claimed one life, killing a 47-year-old man.

Updated: At 07:30, Fedorov reported that the number of injured had increased to 24 people.

At 11:30, it was reported that at least 45 residents were affected by the attack.

"People continue to seek medical care after the enemy’s overnight attack" Fedorov stated.

Background: On the evening of 22 January, the Russian military attacked Zaporizhzhia, causing a fire.

