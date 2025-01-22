Russians launch attack on Zaporizhzhia, causing fire

The Russian troops launched an attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of 22 January, resulting in a fire.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of the Russian attack, a fire broke out in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties."

Details: Fedorov later reported repeat explosions.

