Russians launch attack on Zaporizhzhia, causing fire
Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 22:15
The Russian troops launched an attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of 22 January, resulting in a fire.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "As a result of the Russian attack, a fire broke out in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties."
Details: Fedorov later reported repeat explosions.
