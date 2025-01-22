All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians launch attack on Zaporizhzhia, causing fire

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 22 January 2025, 22:15
Russians launch attack on Zaporizhzhia, causing fire

The Russian troops launched an attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of 22 January, resulting in a fire.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "As a result of the Russian attack, a fire broke out in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov later reported repeat explosions.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zaporizhzhiaexplosionfire
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
All News
Zaporizhzhia
Number of casualties due to attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 12
Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: man's body retrieved from under rubble, 11 people injured – photos
Russian attack damages cathedral of Russian-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Zaporizhzhia – video
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
22:22
G7 ambassadors call for resolution of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency issue and continued defence procurement
21:32
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
20:58
Hungarian foreign minister explains Hungary's support for extending sanctions against Russia
20:56
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
20:16
EU top diplomat hints that EU's concession to Hungary for extension of sanctions against Russian was symbolic
20:01
Satellite images reveal Russia removing military equipment from Syria's Tartus port, Radio Liberty says
19:44
opinionDictatorships can fight, but they always lose in the end
19:40
EU imposes sanctions on three Russian intelligence officers over 2020 cyberattack on Estonia
19:25
European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: