Seventeen people still in hospital after Russian 23 January strike on Zaporizhzhia

Zaporizhzhia hospitals are treating 17 people who were injured during the Russian attack on the city on the morning of 23 January.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "There are still 17 people in hospital who were wounded in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia on 23 January. Doctors have assessed their condition as moderate."

Details: Fedorov noted that 37 of those who sustained injuries are receiving outpatient treatment. Among them is a two-month-old boy who was discharged the night before.

Background:

On the evening of 22 January, the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia, which resulted in a fire.

On the early morning of 23 January, the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia again, and at least four explosions rang out, killing a man and injuring 51 people, including a two-month-old baby.

