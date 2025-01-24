All Sections
Seventeen people still in hospital after Russian 23 January strike on Zaporizhzhia

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 24 January 2025, 10:34
Seventeen people still in hospital after Russian 23 January strike on Zaporizhzhia
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Zaporizhzhia hospitals are treating 17 people who were injured during the Russian attack on the city on the morning of 23 January.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "There are still 17 people in hospital who were wounded in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia on 23 January. Doctors have assessed their condition as moderate." 

Details: Fedorov noted that 37 of those who sustained injuries are receiving outpatient treatment. Among them is a two-month-old boy who was discharged the night before.

Background

  • On the evening of 22 January, the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia, which resulted in a fire.
  • On the early morning of 23 January, the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia again, and at least four explosions rang out, killing a man and injuring 51 people, including a two-month-old baby.

