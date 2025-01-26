All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian government official attended Trump's inauguration at Capitol, The Independent reports

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 26 January 2025, 16:00
Ukrainian government official attended Trump's inauguration at Capitol, The Independent reports
Davyd Arakhamiia. Photo: Ukrainian government

Davyd Arakhamiia, the leader of the Servant of the People party faction in the Ukrainian parliament, attended the inauguration of US President Donald Trump on Monday, 20 January.

Source: The Independent

Quote: "People working with the newly installed White House administration point to the presence of one of Zelensky’s key allies at a place of honour at President Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

Advertisement:

David Arakhamia, the Ukrainian parliamentary group leader of Zelensky’s Servant of the People Party, was afforded a rare place in the Capitol rotunda to witness the inauguration on Monday. He has since told Ukrainian media that he now expects a formal Ukrainian delegation to meet with the US president next month.

Arakhamia was one of just a handful of foreign dignitaries allowed into the building once the ceremony was taken inside because of the sub-zero temperatures in Washington DC on the day. Others included former UK prime minister Boris Johnson and Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni."

Details: The media speculates that Arakhamia’s attendance was facilitated by his participation in a pre-inauguration event hosted by Brexiteers Andy Wigmore and Arron Banks, who maintain connections with the administration.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 20 January, Donald Trump took the oath of office and became the second American president in history to serve two nonconsecutive terms in office.
  • Trump, in his inaugural address following the oath of office, announced the beginning of the "golden age of America" and stated his aspiration to be "a peacemaker and a unifier".

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpArakhamiiainaugurationUSA
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports
Slovakian MP outraged that Zelenskyy, not Russia, was invited to Auschwitz commemoration
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian cruise missile in Odesa Oblast
All News
Trump
Trump believes US will "get Greenland"
Zelenskyy believes Trump can end war faster than anyone else in world
Zelenskyy on reports of US new administration halting foreign aid
RECENT NEWS
00:01
Two women killed in Russian missile strike on facility in Mykolaiv
23:05
Axios: Ukraine to receive Patriot missile interceptors from Israel via US mediation
23:03
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
22:20
PACE says Russia must be held accountable for Wagner crimes against Ukraine
21:52
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
21:40
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
21:24
Putin says he is ready to "assign people" for negotiations with Zelenskyy
21:07
Spain to allocate €10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
20:48
EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China
19:55
Russia sets record with over 417,000 websites blocked in 2024, The Moscow Times reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: