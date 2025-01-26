Davyd Arakhamiia, the leader of the Servant of the People party faction in the Ukrainian parliament, attended the inauguration of US President Donald Trump on Monday, 20 January.

Source: The Independent

Quote: "People working with the newly installed White House administration point to the presence of one of Zelensky’s key allies at a place of honour at President Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

David Arakhamia, the Ukrainian parliamentary group leader of Zelensky’s Servant of the People Party, was afforded a rare place in the Capitol rotunda to witness the inauguration on Monday. He has since told Ukrainian media that he now expects a formal Ukrainian delegation to meet with the US president next month.

Arakhamia was one of just a handful of foreign dignitaries allowed into the building once the ceremony was taken inside because of the sub-zero temperatures in Washington DC on the day. Others included former UK prime minister Boris Johnson and Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni."

Details: The media speculates that Arakhamia’s attendance was facilitated by his participation in a pre-inauguration event hosted by Brexiteers Andy Wigmore and Arron Banks, who maintain connections with the administration.

Background:

On 20 January, Donald Trump took the oath of office and became the second American president in history to serve two nonconsecutive terms in office.

Trump, in his inaugural address following the oath of office, announced the beginning of the "golden age of America" and stated his aspiration to be "a peacemaker and a unifier".

