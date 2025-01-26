Trump believes US will "get Greenland"

US President Donald Trump believes that the United States will gain control of Greenland, saying it is important for the "freedom of the world".

Source: Trump said this during a press gaggle on board Air Force One, writes the BBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump has shown renewed interest in acquiring the autonomous Danish territory in recent weeks and now makes it clear that his intentions are serious.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I think we're going to have it [Greenland]," he told reporters on Saturday, adding that the island's 57,000 inhabitants allegedly want it. "I think the people want to be with us," Trump said.

Quote: "I don't know really what claim Denmark has to them, but it would be a very unfriendly act if they didn't allow that to happen because it's for the protection of the free world," he added.

Quote: "I think Greenland we'll get because it really has to do with freedom of the world... It has nothing to do with the United States other than that we're the one that can provide the freedom. They can't," Trump continued.

Advertisement:

Background:

His comments come after reports that during a tough phone call with Trump last week, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen insisted that Greenland was not for sale.

The Financial Times quoted an anonymous European official as calling the conversation between Trump and Frederiksen "horrendous". Another official said that Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland was "serious and potentially very dangerous".

Trump has recently revisited the idea of acquiring the strategically important and mineral-rich Arctic island. He floated the idea during his first term, and called US control of the island, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, an "absolute necessity".

Support UP or become our patron!