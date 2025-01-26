All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump believes US will "get Greenland"

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 26 January 2025, 11:06
Trump believes US will get Greenland
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump believes that the United States will gain control of Greenland, saying it is important for the "freedom of the world".

Source: Trump said this during a press gaggle on board Air Force One, writes the BBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump has shown renewed interest in acquiring the autonomous Danish territory in recent weeks and now makes it clear that his intentions are serious.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I think we're going to have it [Greenland]," he told reporters on Saturday, adding that the island's 57,000 inhabitants allegedly want it. "I think the people want to be with us," Trump said.

Quote: "I don't know really what claim Denmark has to them, but it would be a very unfriendly act if they didn't allow that to happen because it's for the protection of the free world," he added.

Quote: "I think Greenland we'll get because it really has to do with freedom of the world... It has nothing to do with the United States other than that we're the one that can provide the freedom. They can't," Trump continued.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • His comments come after reports that during a tough phone call with Trump last week, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen insisted that Greenland was not for sale.
  • The Financial Times quoted an anonymous European official as calling the conversation between Trump and Frederiksen "horrendous". Another official said that Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland was "serious and potentially very dangerous".
  • Trump has recently revisited the idea of acquiring the strategically important and mineral-rich Arctic island. He floated the idea during his first term, and called US control of the island, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, an "absolute necessity".

Support UP or become our patron!

Trump
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports
Slovakian MP outraged that Zelenskyy, not Russia, was invited to Auschwitz commemoration
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian cruise missile in Odesa Oblast
All News
Trump
Zelenskyy believes Trump can end war faster than anyone else in world
Zelenskyy on reports of US new administration halting foreign aid
Trump "aggressively pushed" for Greenland acquisition in conversation with Danish PM – Financial Times
RECENT NEWS
00:01
Two women killed in Russian missile strike on facility in Mykolaiv
23:05
Axios: Ukraine to receive Patriot missile interceptors from Israel via US mediation
23:03
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
22:20
PACE says Russia must be held accountable for Wagner crimes against Ukraine
21:52
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
21:40
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
21:24
Putin says he is ready to "assign people" for negotiations with Zelenskyy
21:07
Spain to allocate €10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
20:48
EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China
19:55
Russia sets record with over 417,000 websites blocked in 2024, The Moscow Times reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: