Zelenskyy on reports of US new administration halting foreign aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on reports that the new administration under US President Donald Trump had paused the issuance of most foreign aid grants for 90 days.

Source: Radio Free Europe, citing Zelenskyy during a press conference with his Moldovan counterpart, Maia Sandu, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that US military aid to Ukraine has not been halted.

Quote: "I know there are many institutions worldwide that were previously supported by the US government. I can only speak about what Ukraine might not receive, and what I'm focused on. I’m focused on military aid, which has not been stopped, thank God," he said.

Earlier, it was reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had suspended the issuance of most foreign aid grants for 90 days.

One current State Department official, along with two former officials from the Biden administration, indicated that this pause is likely to affect aid to key allies such as Ukraine, Jordan, and Taiwan.

However, Voice of America correspondent Ostap Yarysh, citing Pentagon sources, clarified on his X (Twitter) account that "this decree does not apply to military support".

Background:

On his first day as US president, Trump signed an executive order suspending all foreign aid programs for 90 days to assess whether they align with his political goals.

In response, US Democratic Senator Chris Coons expressed concern that the order could threaten aid to Ukraine during the winter months.

Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry announced that it is currently assessing the potential impact of the order on US support for Kyiv.

