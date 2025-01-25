All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy on reports of US new administration halting foreign aid

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 25 January 2025, 15:38
Zelenskyy on reports of US new administration halting foreign aid
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on reports that the new administration under US President Donald Trump had paused the issuance of most foreign aid grants for 90 days.

Source: Radio Free Europe, citing Zelenskyy during a press conference with his Moldovan counterpart, Maia Sandu, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that US military aid to Ukraine has not been halted.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I know there are many institutions worldwide that were previously supported by the US government. I can only speak about what Ukraine might not receive, and what I'm focused on. I’m focused on military aid, which has not been stopped, thank God," he said.

Earlier, it was reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had suspended the issuance of most foreign aid grants for 90 days.

One current State Department official, along with two former officials from the Biden administration, indicated that this pause is likely to affect aid to key allies such as Ukraine, Jordan, and Taiwan.

Advertisement:

However, Voice of America correspondent Ostap Yarysh, citing Pentagon sources, clarified on his X (Twitter) account that "this decree does not apply to military support".

Background:

  • On his first day as US president, Trump signed an executive order suspending all foreign aid programs for 90 days to assess whether they align with his political goals.
  • In response, US Democratic Senator Chris Coons expressed concern that the order could threaten aid to Ukraine during the winter months.
  • Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry announced that it is currently assessing the potential impact of the order on US support for Kyiv.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyTrumpUSAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports
Slovakian MP outraged that Zelenskyy, not Russia, was invited to Auschwitz commemoration
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian cruise missile in Odesa Oblast
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to deploy specialists to maintain power plant in Transnistria
Zelenskyy and Sandu reaffirm readiness to meet Transnistria's energy needs
Zelenskyy backs Slovakian protests against PM Fico's pro-Russian policy
RECENT NEWS
00:01
Two women killed in Russian missile strike on facility in Mykolaiv
23:05
Axios: Ukraine to receive Patriot missile interceptors from Israel via US mediation
23:03
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
22:20
PACE says Russia must be held accountable for Wagner crimes against Ukraine
21:52
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
21:40
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
21:24
Putin says he is ready to "assign people" for negotiations with Zelenskyy
21:07
Spain to allocate €10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
20:48
EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China
19:55
Russia sets record with over 417,000 websites blocked in 2024, The Moscow Times reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: