Zelenskyy believes Trump can end war faster than anyone else in world

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that US President Donald Trump can end the war in Ukraine faster than anyone else in the world.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Italian journalist Cecilia Sali for Il Foglio Italian newspaper

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "He [Trump - ed.] simply cannot know all the details of how everything will end, in my opinion. I felt it in our meetings that he wants this [to end the war - ed.] I told him frankly that Putin definitely does not want this, so it will not happen quickly. But Trump, through his strength, sanctions, the strength of the US, the economy, etc., can speed it up.

At the very least, he can end it faster than anyone else in the world today. In terms of the military, the economy, America's influence on the global economy, and his personal qualities, I believe he can have a significant impact sooner than anyone else. I believe China has significant influence, but the United States has even more."

Details: Zelenskyy also stressed that security guarantees for Ukraine should include the participation of Europe and the United States.

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "I look at the real numbers. We have over 800,000 [soldiers] in our army today. France has 200,000… Every other country has less. That is, if the United States of America, Europe, with all due respect, France, Italy, and Germany come together and join Ukraine's million-strong army, we can compare. But who can stop [Russia - ed.]? Only a large number of allies. In the absence of America, Ukraine should strengthen its army rather than diminish it, as Europe will not be enough…

I do not want our people to go down the street with guns in peaceful times, knowing that someone from Russia could arrive in tanks or armoured vehicles at any time or launch a missile attack. I want us to flourish so that people, millions of Ukrainians, desire to return home. And for this, we require security guarantees. I believe that security guarantees should be provided by Europe and the United States."

