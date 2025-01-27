During Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Norway helped transport about 3,000 patients and their families to hospitals in Europe as part of a European evacuation project for Ukrainian patients.

Source: Norwegian Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Since 2022, about 3,000 Ukrainian patients and their family members have been transported to European hospitals in 10 different countries with the participation of Norwegian special aircraft.

Norway has now evacuated 3000 Ukrainian patients and their next of kin to hospitals in ten different countries in Europe since 2022🇺🇦



— Forsvarsdepartement (@Forsvarsdep) January 27, 2025

The ministry reiterated that the Ministry of Defence and Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS) are cooperating in the project.

About 1,500 patients were evacuated in the first year of the project.

Medical evacuation is carried out through the cooperation of a number of agencies. The Norwegian Armed Forces have a special agreement with SAS, under which the aircraft has been converted into a "flying ambulance" with all the necessary equipment. Flights and maintenance are carried out by the airline's staff, while the Armed Forces provide medical care.

Ukrainians being transported for treatment in other European countries first arrive at a special hub in Poland and wait for their turn to board a special flight to their place of treatment.

These are people of all ages, most often with severe war-related injuries and cancer.

