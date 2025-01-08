All Sections
Norway to allocate €14 million for mine clearance in Ukraine using mine detection dogs

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 8 January 2025, 08:33
Training for explosives detection dogs. Photo: Norwegian government website

Norway will allocate NOK 164 million (about €14 million) in 2025 to support demining efforts in Ukraine, including the use of mine detection canines.

Source: a statement by the Norwegian government on 7 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In Romny, Sumy Oblast, the Norwegian organisation Norsk Folkehjelp and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) have set up a training base for explosives detection canines and their handlers. Since 2022, the training centre has professionalised and systematised the work to ensure the dogs and their handlers have the best possible conditions for demining. In December, the Norwegian government announced that support for Norsk Folkehjelp's work in Ukraine would be increased by NOK 164 million for 2025.

Quote: "Mines do not discriminate between combatants and civilians. Clearing mines and explosive ordnance saves lives here and now, but it also saves future generations from civilian injury and death.

Norsk Folkehjelp has many years of experience in mine clearance, and their efforts are an important contribution to ensuring a safe future for the Ukrainian people," said Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

The Norwegian government noted that Norsk Folkehjelp has become one of 69 certified international partners providing demining assistance. Norsk Folkehjelp's efforts include training 14 mine detection canines and developing Ukraine's demining capacity with the help of dogs.

Background:

  • In December, it became known that Norway was allocating another NOK 2.7 billion (about US$242.38 million) to strengthen Ukraine's naval defence.
  • In late November, parties in the Norwegian parliament supported a decision to increase support for Ukraine to NOK 35 billion (about US$3.1 billion) in 2025.

