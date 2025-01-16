All Sections
Norway scrambles F-35 fighter jets in Poland because of Russia – photo

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 16 January 2025, 19:19
Norway scrambles F-35 fighter jets in Poland because of Russia – photo
A fighter jet. Stock photo: Getty Images

The two F-35 fighter jets that Norway deployed to Poland in early January were scrambled on alert the day before, on 15 January, due to Russian aviation activity.

Source: European Pravda, citing NATO Air Command

Details: Norwegian fighter jets were reportedly alerted "in response to a massive number of airborne Russian aircraft".

"This is the first time the Norwegian jets have scrambled in active air defence of Polish Airspace, demonstrating Allied commitment to NATO's eastern flank," NATO Air Command added.

Background:

  • The F-35 multi-role fighter jets were sent by Norway to support the defence of Polish airspace and arrived last week.
  • Earlier, in December, it was reported that Norwegian NASAMS air defence systems were deployed and ready to protect a logistics centre in Rzeszów, Poland.

