All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports

Iryna Kutielieva, Iryna BalachukMonday, 27 January 2025, 12:19
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Photo: Facebook

Hungary has agreed to extend sanctions against Russia for another six months in exchange for an EU statement addressing Budapest's concerns about "energy security".

Source: Politico, citing unnamed European diplomats, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Politico recollected that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had kept the EU on edge by threatening to block the extension of sanctions against Russia, including the freezing of its financial assets.

Advertisement:

One EU diplomat said that by blocking the sanctions, Hungary was "playing with fire" and planting "a bomb under the transatlantic relationship".

Meanwhile, two European diplomats said that a last-minute deal had been struck to avert Hungary's threat to disrupt the extension of sanctions.

Budapest is expected to back down in exchange for a statement addressing Hungary's concerns about "energy security".

Advertisement:

The sanctions extension is expected to be formally adopted during a meeting of foreign ministers, which began in Brussels at 10:00 local time.

Bloomberg sources also said that Hungary is ready to withdraw its opposition to the extension of sanctions.

According to one of the sources, the EU will provide several reassurances in a statement on energy security.

The statement will reaffirm the commitment to helping Ukraine recover and stabilise its infrastructure and address the issue of gas and oil supplies.

In parallel, the EU is already working on the next package of sanctions, but officials are already preparing for Budapest's resistance. The EU hopes to adopt these measures next month.

Background: EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas said earlier that she expected EU member states to agree to extend sanctions against Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

HungaryRussiasanctionsgas
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports
Slovakian MP outraged that Zelenskyy, not Russia, was invited to Auschwitz commemoration
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian cruise missile in Odesa Oblast
All News
Hungary
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
Hungary may lift sanctions blockade in exchange for statement on energy security
Hungary continues to push for lifting of EU sanctions against Russia – source in EU
RECENT NEWS
00:01
Two women killed in Russian missile strike on facility in Mykolaiv
23:05
Axios: Ukraine to receive Patriot missile interceptors from Israel via US mediation
23:03
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
22:20
PACE says Russia must be held accountable for Wagner crimes against Ukraine
21:52
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
21:40
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
21:24
Putin says he is ready to "assign people" for negotiations with Zelenskyy
21:07
Spain to allocate €10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
20:48
EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China
19:55
Russia sets record with over 417,000 websites blocked in 2024, The Moscow Times reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: