EU chief diplomat expects EU to agree on extending sanctions against Russia

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 27 January 2025, 11:35
Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, expects EU member states to agree to extend sanctions against Russia.

Source: Kallas before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas noted that in addition to imposing sanctions, the meeting would also discuss what else the EU could do to put pressure on Russia to end this war.

"I expect a decision to roll over the sanctions we have," she said.

She also welcomed recent statements by US President Donald Trump, who had put pressure on Russia to say that it was in their hands to end this war.

Background:

  • As of Friday, 24 January, it was reported that Hungary was still withholding its consent to extend the sanctions, but European diplomats were determined to find a solution.
  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accused Ukraine of trying to "deceive the Hungarians" over the gas issue and called on the EU to force Kyiv to "open the valves".
  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that if Orbán blocked the extension of sanctions, he would show that he was "playing on Putin's team"

