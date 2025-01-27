All Sections
EU prepares sanctions against several Russian hackers and support package for Moldova

Mariya YemetsMonday, 27 January 2025, 10:53
EU prepares sanctions against several Russian hackers and support package for Moldova
The EU is preparing sanctions against several Russians involved in cyberattacks against Estonia and will soon announce a support package for Moldova in the context of the energy crisis caused by the cessation of Russian gas supplies to the breakaway Transnistria region.

Source: French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot in a conversation with the media before a meeting of EU foreign ministers on 27 January

Quote: "We are going to impose sanctions on three Russian citizens, two 26-year-olds and one 47-year-old, guilty of cyberattacks against Estonia aimed at destabilising it.

We will also announce a package of support for Moldova, which is under energy pressure from Russia... trying to influence democratic debate and electoral processes."

Background

  • The ministers are also expected to discuss extending EU sanctions against Russia. According to unofficial reports, Hungary is still blocking this decision but may make a concession if it "pushes through" a joint statement on energy security.
  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has accused Ukraine of trying to "deceive the Hungarians" over the gas issue and called on the EU to force Kyiv to "open the valves".

