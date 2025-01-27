EU prepares sanctions against several Russian hackers and support package for Moldova

The EU is preparing sanctions against several Russians involved in cyberattacks against Estonia and will soon announce a support package for Moldova in the context of the energy crisis caused by the cessation of Russian gas supplies to the breakaway Transnistria region.

Source: French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot in a conversation with the media before a meeting of EU foreign ministers on 27 January

Quote: "We are going to impose sanctions on three Russian citizens, two 26-year-olds and one 47-year-old, guilty of cyberattacks against Estonia aimed at destabilising it.

We will also announce a package of support for Moldova, which is under energy pressure from Russia... trying to influence democratic debate and electoral processes."

Background:

The ministers are also expected to discuss extending EU sanctions against Russia. According to unofficial reports, Hungary is still blocking this decision but may make a concession if it "pushes through" a joint statement on energy security.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has accused Ukraine of trying to "deceive the Hungarians" over the gas issue and called on the EU to force Kyiv to "open the valves".

