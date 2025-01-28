All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 5 civilians

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 28 January 2025, 04:04
Russians attack 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 5 civilians
The aftermath of the Russian attacks. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have conducted 56 attacks on nine hromadas in Sumy Oblast over the past day, injuring five civilians. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territory – ed.] 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 82 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Putyvl, Hlukhiv and Seredyna-Buda were targeted."

Advertisement:

"The Seredyna-Buda hromada: a mortar attack (one explosion), explosives dropped from UAVs (one explosion) and FPV drone strikes (10 explosions) were recorded. One civilian was injured in the strike."

"The Yunakivka hromada: the enemy struck with guided bombs (two explosions), injuring four people."

Details: The Russians conducted strikes using FPV drones (12 explosions) in the Krasnopillia hromada. One house was damaged in one of the strikes. 

Advertisement:

Guided bomb strikes were recorded (three explosions) in the Hlukhiv hromada.

The Russians used 20 air-dropped mines and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from UAVs in the Bilopillia hromada. 

The enemy conducted an FPV drone strike and mortar fire (10 explosions) in the Nova Sloboda hromada. 

The Russians struck the Velyka Pysarivka hromada with FPV drones and mortars (10 explosions). 

The Khotin hromada came under attack by four guided bombs. 

The Putyvl hromada was attacked by an FPV drone.

Support UP or become our patron!

Sumy OblastattackexplosionRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
Interview with a mother and daughter who serve together in the Khartiia Brigade
All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians damage infrastructure facilities in Sumy and Sumy Oblast
Bodies of two people likely killed in Russian strike discovered in Sumy Oblast
Civilian sustains injuries in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast
RECENT NEWS
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
20:14
Georgia to be expelled from Assembly at next session, says head of Ukraine's PACE delegation
19:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry purchases first trucks for Armed Forces under state guarantees
19:12
Zelenskyy speaks with Danish PM about European unity and cooperation
19:02
Russian soldier who raped and beat captive Ukrainian woman for over a year served with notice of suspicion in absentia
18:40
Slovakia summons Ukrainian ambassador over Kyiv's criticism of PM Fico
18:21
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
17:47
EXPLAINERWhy it is not in Poland's interest to stall Ukraine’s EU accession and how to resolve disputes
17:21
Ukrainian drones strike Russian oil pumping station and missile arsenal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: