Russians attack 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 5 civilians

The aftermath of the Russian attacks. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have conducted 56 attacks on nine hromadas in Sumy Oblast over the past day, injuring five civilians. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territory – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 82 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Putyvl, Hlukhiv and Seredyna-Buda were targeted."

"The Seredyna-Buda hromada: a mortar attack (one explosion), explosives dropped from UAVs (one explosion) and FPV drone strikes (10 explosions) were recorded. One civilian was injured in the strike."

"The Yunakivka hromada: the enemy struck with guided bombs (two explosions), injuring four people."

Details: The Russians conducted strikes using FPV drones (12 explosions) in the Krasnopillia hromada. One house was damaged in one of the strikes.

Guided bomb strikes were recorded (three explosions) in the Hlukhiv hromada.

The Russians used 20 air-dropped mines and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from UAVs in the Bilopillia hromada.

The enemy conducted an FPV drone strike and mortar fire (10 explosions) in the Nova Sloboda hromada.

The Russians struck the Velyka Pysarivka hromada with FPV drones and mortars (10 explosions).

The Khotin hromada came under attack by four guided bombs.

The Putyvl hromada was attacked by an FPV drone.

