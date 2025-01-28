All Sections
Putin says he is ready to "assign people" for negotiations with Zelenskyy

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 28 January 2025, 21:24
Putin says he is ready to assign people for negotiations with Zelenskyy
Russian leader Vladimir Putin has reiterated his readiness for negotiations with Ukraine, stating that he is willing to "assign people" to conduct such talks.

Source: Putin, responding to a question from one of his propagandists

Details: "Negotiations can be conducted with anyone," Putin asserted, but he indicated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is unable to sign any agreements because of his alleged "illegitimacy."

Quote: "If he [Zelenskyy] wants to participate in negotiations, I will assign people to conduct them. The issue lies in the ultimate signing of documents. This is a crucial issue that must guarantee the security of both Ukraine and Russia for a serious, long-term historical perspective. There must be no errors or inconsistencies."

Background:

  • On 25 January 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it was to stop separatism that he enacted a National Security and Defence Council ban on negotiations with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in 2022, as the Russians were trying to put pressure on Ukraine through "many different corridors" that Ukraine could not control.
  • On 4 October 2022, Zelenskyy formally enacted the decision of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) on the "impossibility of conducting negotiations with the President of the Russian Federation V. Putin." The text did not specify who exactly was prohibited from holding such talks.
  • Russia has repeatedly criticised this decision and demanded its reversal. On 24 January 2025, Putin expressed his desire to meet with US President Donald Trump to "discuss issues of interest to Moscow and Washington". In the context of possible negotiations to end the war, Putin also referenced Zelenskyy's decree banning talks with Russia, claiming that Ukraine’s international partners should "force" Zelenskyy to revoke the decree.

