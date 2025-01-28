Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he has instructed government officials to provide a report on suspended US-funded programmes, prioritising those critical for immediate resolution.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "I instructed Government officials to provide a report on those American support programmes that are currently suspended. These are humanitarian programmes. Oleksii Kuleba [Deputy PM for Restoration of Ukraine – ed.] and other Government officials are identifying which specific programmess are currently in short supply; almost all of them were not channeled through the Government of Ukraine, but directly through our hromadas, through various organisations.There are many projects."

[A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The president stated that the government will determine which programmes are critical and require immediate solutions. "We can provide part of this funding through our state finances and we will discuss some of them with Europeans and Americans," Zelenskyy added.

He highlighted that the affected programmes span multiple sectors, including communication, digitalisation, support for veterans, schools, hospitals and reconstruction efforts.

Quote: "Of course, the details of the programmes were not a state matter, but the Government officials will present everything to me; and the priorities, those that primarily concern Ukrainian children, our veterans and programmes to protect our infrastructure – we will certainly support priority things."

Background: Earlier, Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Vereshchuk announced plans for consultations with the United States following the decision by Donald Trump’s administration to pause funding for humanitarian and other assistance.

