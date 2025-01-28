All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 28 January 2025, 21:40
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he has instructed government officials to provide a report on suspended US-funded programmes, prioritising those critical for immediate resolution.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "I instructed Government officials to provide a report on those American support programmes that are currently suspended. These are humanitarian programmes. Oleksii Kuleba [Deputy PM for Restoration of Ukraine – ed.] and other Government officials are identifying which specific programmess are currently in short supply; almost all of them were not channeled through the Government of Ukraine, but directly through our hromadas, through various organisations.There are many projects."

Advertisement:

[A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

Details: The president stated that the government will determine which programmes are critical and require immediate solutions. "We can provide part of this funding through our state finances and we will discuss some of them with Europeans and Americans," Zelenskyy added.

He highlighted that the affected programmes span multiple sectors, including communication, digitalisation, support for veterans, schools, hospitals and reconstruction efforts.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Of course, the details of the programmes were not a state matter, but the Government officials will present everything to me; and the priorities, those that primarily concern Ukrainian children, our veterans and programmes to protect our infrastructure – we will certainly support priority things." 

Background: Earlier, Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Vereshchuk announced plans for consultations with the United States following the decision by Donald Trump’s administration to pause funding for humanitarian and other assistance.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyUSAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
Interview with a mother and daughter who serve together in the Khartiia Brigade
All News
Zelenskyy
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
Putin says he is ready to "assign people" for negotiations with Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
RECENT NEWS
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
20:14
Georgia to be expelled from Assembly at next session, says head of Ukraine's PACE delegation
19:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry purchases first trucks for Armed Forces under state guarantees
19:12
Zelenskyy speaks with Danish PM about European unity and cooperation
19:02
Russian soldier who raped and beat captive Ukrainian woman for over a year served with notice of suspicion in absentia
18:40
Slovakia summons Ukrainian ambassador over Kyiv's criticism of PM Fico
18:21
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
17:47
EXPLAINERWhy it is not in Poland's interest to stall Ukraine’s EU accession and how to resolve disputes
17:21
Ukrainian drones strike Russian oil pumping station and missile arsenal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: