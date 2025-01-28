Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports

Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has announced plans for consultations with the United States following the decision by Donald Trump’s administration to pause funding for humanitarian and other assistance.

Source: Vereshchuk on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Vereshchuk referred to the US decision to halt USAID project financing for 90 days as "unexpected and unpleasant news".

Quote: "In the near future, we will begin substantive consultations with our American partners to continue funding humanitarian response projects in Ukraine as soon as possible."

Details: Vereshchuk called on teams involved in USAID-funded initiatives to "preserve staff and progress made".

Background:

Last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued an order that pauses most foreign aid programmes for 90 days, including assistance to Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials and NGO representatives warned that without the Secretary’s approval, critical projects, such as supporting schools, hospitals, and developing economic and energy infrastructure, may be at risk.

Rubio’s order includes exceptions, such as military funding for Israel and Egypt, and foreign emergency food aid.

US President Donald Trump’s executive order to suspend international aid programmes for 90 days does not impact military support for Ukraine.

