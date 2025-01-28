All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 28 January 2025, 19:55
Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports
Stock photo: Depositphotos

Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has announced plans for consultations with the United States following the decision by Donald Trump’s administration to pause funding for humanitarian and other assistance.

Source: Vereshchuk on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Vereshchuk referred to the US decision to halt USAID project financing for 90 days as "unexpected and unpleasant news". 

Advertisement:

Quote: "In the near future, we will begin substantive consultations with our American partners to continue funding humanitarian response projects in Ukraine as soon as possible."

Details: Vereshchuk called on teams involved in USAID-funded initiatives to "preserve staff and progress made".

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued an order that pauses most foreign aid programmes for 90 days, including assistance to Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian officials and NGO representatives warned that without the Secretary’s approval, critical projects, such as supporting schools, hospitals, and developing economic and energy infrastructure, may be at risk.
  • Rubio’s order includes exceptions, such as military funding for Israel and Egypt, and foreign emergency food aid.
  • US President Donald Trump’s executive order to suspend international aid programmes for 90 days does not impact military support for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
Interview with a mother and daughter who serve together in the Khartiia Brigade
All News
USA
EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China
US suspends programme for Ukrainian refugees
New US secretary of state discusses war in Ukraine with UK foreign secretary
RECENT NEWS
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
20:14
Georgia to be expelled from Assembly at next session, says head of Ukraine's PACE delegation
19:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry purchases first trucks for Armed Forces under state guarantees
19:12
Zelenskyy speaks with Danish PM about European unity and cooperation
19:02
Russian soldier who raped and beat captive Ukrainian woman for over a year served with notice of suspicion in absentia
18:40
Slovakia summons Ukrainian ambassador over Kyiv's criticism of PM Fico
18:21
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
17:47
EXPLAINERWhy it is not in Poland's interest to stall Ukraine’s EU accession and how to resolve disputes
17:21
Ukrainian drones strike Russian oil pumping station and missile arsenal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: