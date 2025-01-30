Combat clashes total 158 on front line, over 70 on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Map: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 158 combat clashes took place on the front line over the past day, with the fiercest fighting recorded on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 72 Russian attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 30 January

Quote: "A total of 158 combat clashes were observed over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 43 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, dropping 96 guided bombs and deploying 2,120 kamikaze drones. In addition, they carried out more than 5,300 attacks, including 90 using multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, there were 10 Russian attacks over the past day. The defence forces repelled assault attempts by the Russians near Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove and Lozova.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 26 attacks, attempting to advance near Novoiehorivka, Kopanky, Makiivka, Novoliubivka, Torske, Yampolivka and Zelena Dolyna.

On the Siversk front, the Russians conducted six attacks on the Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, 10 combat clashes were observed near Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians launched 15 attacks near the settlements of Krymske and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders halted 72 Russian assault and offensive operations near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Ulakly.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Rozdolne and Novoocheretuvate.

On the Kursk front, Ukrainian defence units repelled eight attacks by the Russians over the past day. The Russians also carried out 19 airstrikes, dropping 35 guided bombs, and fired 426 artillery shells at Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 12 strikes with multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Huliaipole, Orikhiv and Prydniprovske fronts, the Russians did not conduct any assaults or offensive operations. However, they continue to carry out persistent attacks on Ukrainian military positions and civilian infrastructure using all available weapons, while actively deploying strike drones.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft, missile forces, and artillery hit 10 areas where Russian personnel and equipment were concentrated, destroyed one air defence system, and targeted two other significant Russian military assets.



