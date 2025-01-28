All Sections
Russians attacking most often near Pokrovsk, on Lyman and Toretsk fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 28 January 2025, 08:40
Russians attacking most often near Pokrovsk, on Lyman and Toretsk fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian soldiers launching fire. Photo: Getty Images

A total of 159 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the Pokrovsk front being attacked 85 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 28 January

Quote: "Over the past day [27 January], the enemy conducted 28 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, dropping 60 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy fired on [Ukrainian positions] over 5,000 times, including 87 times from multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched 2,411 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the city of Vovchansk five times.

On the Kupiansk front, six Russian attacks occurred. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assault actions near the settlements of Pishchane, Kutkivka, Petropavlivka and Lozova.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 10 attacks, trying to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Kopanky, Makiivka, Terny, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Zarychne and Kolodiazi.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled one attack near the village of Bilohirivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians conducted seven attacks near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 13 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Krymske, Dyliivka and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 85 Russian assaults towards the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Zelenye Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zelene, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadezhdynka, Kotliarivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka, Baranivka, Promin, Pokrovsk, Novoandriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted eight attacks near the settlements of Novosilka, Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne and Velyka Novosilka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians assaulted Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Novodanylivka and Orikhiv twice.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian offensive actions and continued to stop the Russians from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. Over the past day, the Russians conducted 24 airstrikes, dropping 30 guided bombs, and launched fire 302 times, including three times from multiple-launch rocket systems. Ukrainian forces repelled 13 Russian assaults.

