Russian attacks intensify on most fronts, with the highest number near Pokrovsk

The Russian army has stepped up its offensives on multiple fronts, with 193 combat clashes observed in the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 29 January

Quote: "The enemy carried out two missile strikes and 33 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, using two missiles and 71 guided bombs, [on 28 January]. Additionally, it shelled over 5,000 times using artillery, including 84 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and deployed 2,424 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces engaged in seven battles with the Russians near Vovchansk and Starytsia over the past day.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 14 Russian attacks near Kutkivka, Kindrashivka, Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Bohuslavka.

On the Lyman front, 10 battles took place as Russian forces focused their efforts near Novoiehorivka, Bohuslavka, Novoliubivka and Makiivka, and in Serebrianka Forest.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 17 times near Bilohorivka, Novosilka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks near Predtechyne, Bila Hora and Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces attempted to break through defences 20 times near Krymske, Dyliivka, Dachne, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 88 attacks. The Russian army attempted to advance near Vodianyi Druhyi, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Zelene, Vidrodzhennia, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Serhiivka, Udachne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Novovasylivka, Novooleksandrivka, Oleksiivka, Muravka, Dachne, Bohdanivka, Kurakhove, and Ulakly.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s defence forces are holding off the Russians. Russian forces attempted to break through the defences seven times near Kostiantynivka and Rozlyv.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians attacked five times near Novosilka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian forces repelled one Russian attack.

On the Kursk front, 10 battles occurred. Russian aircraft carried out 24 strikes, using 34 guided bombs, and launched over 300 artillery attacks, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians did not carry out any offensive operations over the past day.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, Russian forces are shelling Ukrainian settlements with artillery.

