Ukraine hits oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan Oblast again – Ukraine's General Staff

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 26 January 2025, 12:41
The fire after the strike. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian troops hit the facilities of Russia’s Ryazan Oil Refining Company again on the night of 25-26 January.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Explosions and a fire were reported in the region.

The Ukrainian military reports that the Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of the four largest refineries in the Russian Federation.

The company produces diesel fuel and TS-1 jet fuel, among other things.

Quote: "In addition, missile forces recently hit an advanced control centre (Pacific Fleet Task Force) near the village of Korenevo in Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation.

The results and extent of the damage are being confirmed."

Background: On the night of 25-26 January, a series of explosions occurred in Russia’s Ryazan Oblast, which the Russians claimed were the result of a drone attack on a local oil refinery.

General Staff
