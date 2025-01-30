Russia plans to replenish forces with convicts and debtors in 2025 – Ukrainian intelligence

Russia plans to recruit at least 126,000 soldiers in 2025 from the so-called special contingent to replenish its forces’ losses in the war against Ukraine. By "special contingent" Russia means convicts, loan debtors and people in trouble with the law.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on social media

Quote: "This refers to Russians who are serving their sentences in prisons, are under investigation, have loan debts and other problems [with the law]."

Details: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that Moscow plans to draft at least 10,000 soldiers from the special contingent every month to cover manpower losses at the front.

Ukrainian intelligence added that in 2025, Russia plans to call up at least 280,000 troops to make up for the losses of its units in the war against Ukraine.

Background:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that as of 30 January, the Russians had lost about 835,940 soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

Journalists together with volunteers identified 90,019 Russians who were killed in the war against Ukraine after the start of the full-scale invasion.

