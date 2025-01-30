All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian sentenced to 11 years in Russia for searching for mother in occupied territories

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 30 January 2025, 13:07
Ukrainian sentenced to 11 years in Russia for searching for mother in occupied territories
Ivan Zabavskyi. Photo: @ivanzabavsklj / Instagram

The Saint Petersburg City Court sentenced 29-year-old Ukrainian citizen Ivan Zabavskyi to 11 years in a high-security penal colony after convicting him of espionage.

Source: Mediazone, a Russian news outlet

Quote: "Zabavskyi was arrested in June 2023 while living in Kharkiv. His mother, Maryna Zabavska, remained in the village of Tavilzhanka [Kupiansk district – ed.] in Kharkiv Oblast after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began."

Advertisement:

Details: Reports indicate Maryna Zabavska's sister was killed in an attack. As Russian forces approached the village, the woman decided to flee to Russia. Her son Ivan was unable to reach her due to a lack of communication in Tavilzhanka.

To find his mother, Ivan travelled to the village as a lorry driver delivering humanitarian aid, since other vehicles were not allowed into the frontline area. After that, he disappeared, and the village fell under Russian occupation.

Local residents told Maryna Zabavska that they had seen her son being taken by Russian soldiers.

Advertisement:

In May 2023, the Russian Defence Ministry informed Maryna that her son was in Russia and had been detained "for opposing the special military operation" [Russian propaganda term for the war in Ukraine – ed.].

In the summer of 2024, it was revealed that Ivan had been charged with espionage, and a Russian court had begun hearings into his case. The proceedings were held in closed session, and the prosecutor sought a 13-year sentence for Zabavskyi.

Background: 

  • In February 2024, the Russia-controlled "Supreme Court of the Donetsk People's Republic" sentenced 33 Ukrainian servicemen to between 27 and 29 years in a maximum-security penal colony. The servicemen are from the 36th Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Navy and the 17th Tank Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • In November, the Russians sentenced eight Ukrainian marines on charges of "attacking" Mariupol.
  • In December 2024, Russian authorities sentenced a man to 22 years in prison for blowing up railway tracks in Crimea in the summer of 2023.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russo-Ukrainian warRussia
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry decries Romanian presidential candidate's remarks about Ukraine as "akin to Russian propaganda"
PACE votes to hold Putin accountable for atrocities after Ukrainian delegation outcry, though excludes "terrorist" label
updatedThirteen civilians, including children, injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast – photos
Far-right Romanian presidential candidate wants Ukraine to be divided and part of it taken over by Romania
Four bodies recovered from under rubble in Sumy – photos, videos
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Ukrainian drone attack halts operation of Russian Novoshakhtinsk refinery again
Putin is creating conditions to violate any future peace agreements with Ukraine – ISW
Ukrainian border guards sink Russian boat in country's south – video
RECENT NEWS
16:26
Romanian Foreign Ministry confirms unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty after far-right Romanian presidential candidate's statements
15:45
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry decries Romanian presidential candidate's remarks about Ukraine as "akin to Russian propaganda"
15:44
Death toll rises to 6 after Russian attack on apartment building in Sumy
15:41
Majority of Germans see Russia as greatest threat to global peace – poll
15:28
PACE votes to hold Putin accountable for atrocities after Ukrainian delegation outcry, though excludes "terrorist" label
15:17
Ukrainian Air Force video shows nighttime hunt for Russian drones
14:26
Russia plans to replenish forces with convicts and debtors in 2025 – Ukrainian intelligence
14:17
PACE adopts resolution on peace talks for Ukraine and Europe's commitments
14:01
Russians engage elite UAV operators on Kurakhove front in Donetsk Oblast
13:44
Half of Poles oppose Ukraine's accession to EU and NATO until exhumations issue is resolved – survey
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: