Ukrainian sentenced to 11 years in Russia for searching for mother in occupied territories

The Saint Petersburg City Court sentenced 29-year-old Ukrainian citizen Ivan Zabavskyi to 11 years in a high-security penal colony after convicting him of espionage.

Source: Mediazone, a Russian news outlet

Quote: "Zabavskyi was arrested in June 2023 while living in Kharkiv. His mother, Maryna Zabavska, remained in the village of Tavilzhanka [Kupiansk district – ed.] in Kharkiv Oblast after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began."

Details: Reports indicate Maryna Zabavska's sister was killed in an attack. As Russian forces approached the village, the woman decided to flee to Russia. Her son Ivan was unable to reach her due to a lack of communication in Tavilzhanka.

To find his mother, Ivan travelled to the village as a lorry driver delivering humanitarian aid, since other vehicles were not allowed into the frontline area. After that, he disappeared, and the village fell under Russian occupation.

Local residents told Maryna Zabavska that they had seen her son being taken by Russian soldiers.

In May 2023, the Russian Defence Ministry informed Maryna that her son was in Russia and had been detained "for opposing the special military operation" [Russian propaganda term for the war in Ukraine – ed.].

In the summer of 2024, it was revealed that Ivan had been charged with espionage, and a Russian court had begun hearings into his case. The proceedings were held in closed session, and the prosecutor sought a 13-year sentence for Zabavskyi.

Background:

In February 2024, the Russia-controlled "Supreme Court of the Donetsk People's Republic" sentenced 33 Ukrainian servicemen to between 27 and 29 years in a maximum-security penal colony. The servicemen are from the 36th Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Navy and the 17th Tank Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In November, the Russians sentenced eight Ukrainian marines on charges of "attacking" Mariupol.

In December 2024, Russian authorities sentenced a man to 22 years in prison for blowing up railway tracks in Crimea in the summer of 2023.

