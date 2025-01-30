Ukrainian attack halts operation of Russian Novoshakhtinsk refinery again

The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia’s Rostov Oblast has suspended operations following attacks that damaged its equipment.

Source: Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, on Telegram

Quote: "In 2024, it [the refinery – ed.] processed, by various estimates, up to 3 million tonnes of oil, although it has the capacity to process 7.5 million tonnes. However, attacks prevented it from operating at full capacity."

Details: Kovalenko stated that equipment at the refinery was damaged, and it is currently unable to resume operations.

Background:

On 13 March 2024, drones of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) attacked the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery for the first time, causing the suspension of the facility's operations.

On the night of 5-6 June 2024, a series of explosions rocked the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, causing a fire.

On the night of 18-19 December 2024, Russia's Rostov Oblast was allegedly targeted by seven drones. A fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery was later reported on social media.

