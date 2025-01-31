Norway arrests vessel with Russian crew over suspicion of damaging Baltic cable

Norwegian police have arrested a ship with a Russian crew on suspicion of involvement in the damage to a fibre optic cable between Latvia and Sweden in the Baltic Sea.

Source: European Pravda, citing the police’s statement

Details: Norwegian authorities confirmed that the Silver Dania was detained following a legal request from Latvian authorities and a court order. The vessel is registered in Norway and owned by a Norwegian company, operating between St. Petersburg and Murmansk. The crew is Russian.

Advertisement:

The ship was intercepted by the coast guard vessel KV Bison during an operation led by the police at around 21:00 on Thursday. At that time, the ship was in Norway’s exclusive economic zone near the Tromsø area.

The following morning, the ship was escorted to Tromsø port. Police are now conducting a search, questioning the crew, and collecting evidence. The Norwegian Police Security Service has been notified of the case.

Background:

Advertisement:

The investigation into a possible sabotage after the damage to the underwater fibre optic cable has centred on the bulk carrier Vezhen, which passed by the site at 00:45 GMT on Sunday, 26 January.

Swedish prosecutors issued a detention order for the vessel in the Baltic Sea. On Monday, 27 January, Swedish authorities boarded the detained ship.

Support UP or become our patron!