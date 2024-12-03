Georgian Legion denies Russian claims that it is returning to Georgia to take part in protests

The Georgian Legion, which is fighting the Russian army in Ukraine, has denied Russian propaganda claims that it is planning to return to Georgia to take part in anti-government protests.

Source: press service of the Georgian Legion on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Russian propaganda has recently begun to spread false claims that the Georgian Legion plans to return to Georgia to take part in protests.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We categorically deny these baseless accusations."

The statement emphasises that while the Georgian Legion fully supports the Georgian people's righteous outrage at the government's decision to suspend progress towards EU membership, "our fight remains here in Ukraine, where our common enemy is".

Quote: "The Georgian Legion has been steadfast in its commitment to Ukraine since 2014 and will continue to stand against Russian aggression. Our dedication to Ukraine’s victory is unwavering, and we will remain on the front lines until this goal is achieved."

Advertisement:

Background:

On 1 December, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili described claims that Georgian fighters in Ukraine are ready to come to Tbilisi and support the protests as a "provocation".

Large-scale anti-government protests against the ruling Georgian Dream party have been taking place for several days in Georgia. The protests were provoked by the government's announcement that it would suspend the process of European integration until 2028. The protest on the night of 2-3 December ended in arrests being made.

The Georgian chapter of the human rights organisation Transparency International has accused Georgian security forces of engaging in inhuman treatment of the protesters.

Support UP or become our patron!