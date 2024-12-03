All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Georgian Legion denies Russian claims that it is returning to Georgia to take part in protests

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 3 December 2024, 12:45
Georgian Legion denies Russian claims that it is returning to Georgia to take part in protests
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Georgian Legion, which is fighting the Russian army in Ukraine, has denied Russian propaganda claims that it is planning to return to Georgia to take part in anti-government protests.

Source: press service of the Georgian Legion on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Russian propaganda has recently begun to spread false claims that the Georgian Legion plans to return to Georgia to take part in protests.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We categorically deny these baseless accusations."

The statement emphasises that while the Georgian Legion fully supports the Georgian people's righteous outrage at the government's decision to suspend progress towards EU membership, "our fight remains here in Ukraine, where our common enemy is".

Quote: "The Georgian Legion has been steadfast in its commitment to Ukraine since 2014 and will continue to stand against Russian aggression. Our dedication to Ukraine’s victory is unwavering, and we will remain on the front lines until this goal is achieved."

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • On 1 December, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili described claims that Georgian fighters in Ukraine are ready to come to Tbilisi and support the protests as a "provocation".
  • Large-scale anti-government protests against the ruling Georgian Dream party have been taking place for several days in Georgia. The protests were provoked by the government's announcement that it would suspend the process of European integration until 2028. The protest on the night of 2-3 December ended in arrests being made. 
  • The Georgian chapter of the human rights organisation Transparency International has accused Georgian security forces of engaging in inhuman treatment of the protesters.

Support UP or become our patron!

Georgia
Advertisement:

updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media

Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine

Macron convinced Trump to meet Zelenskyy – media

Trump on war in Ukraine: The World is waiting, negotiations should begin

Ukrainian air defences shoot down 28 out of 74 UAVs launched by Russia overnight, rest disappeared from radar

Syrian rebels have captured Damascus: Assad regime has fallen – video

All News
Georgia
Day six of protests in Georgia: Police launch harsh crackdown outside parliament – videos
Canada announces sanctions against Georgian officials following Baltic states' example – media
Estonia and Latvia ban entry of 10 Georgian officials and former PM Ivanishvili
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Plane that may have taken Assad to Moscow departed from Latakia – media
20:04
updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media
19:53
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence refutes reports of Assad plane crash
19:30
After Syria, world must realise that Russia can be defeated – Polish PM
18:27
US Embassy in Ukraine warns of increased threat of Russian missile and drone attacks
17:56
Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine
17:32
1 person killed and 6 injured in Russian UAV attack on Kherson Oblast
16:58
Syria's example shows that Russia can be kicked out – Lithuanian Foreign Minister
16:55
updatedUkraine ready to resume relations with Syria – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:13
Russia withdraws ships and weapons from Syria – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: