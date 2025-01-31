All Sections
Number injured in Russian attack on central Odesa rises to seven – photos

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 31 January 2025, 23:56
A medical team helping people after the Russian attack on Odesa. Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

The number of people injured in a Russian ballistic missile attack on the historic centre of Odesa on 31 January has risen to seven.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote from Kiper: "We currently know of seven casualties caused by the Russian terrorists’ strike on the historic centre of Odesa.

All of them are in a moderate condition. They are being provided with all the assistance they need. Emergency services continue to work at the scene."

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa
Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa.
Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa
Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

Details: According to the prosecutor's office, Russian forces attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles, thought to be Iskanders.

A hotel building in the city centre was destroyed, windows shattered, and the facades of nearby buildings and premises were damaged.

Background:

  • Explosions were heard in the city of Odesa on Friday evening. Early reports suggested that Russia was attacking Odesa with ballistic missiles. One explosion damaged the Hotel Bristol. The UNESCO-protected area suffered a great deal of damage and destruction, and a building under enhanced protection was damaged.
  • Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy reported that Norwegian diplomatic representatives were among those at the epicentre of the Russian missile strike on Odesa on 31 January.

