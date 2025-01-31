Russians launch ballistic missile attack on historic centre of Odesa: three people injured – photos, videos
Explosions were heard in the city of Odesa on Friday evening. The Air Force warned of the ballistic missile attack threat.
Source: Air Force; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; local media agency Dumska; local Telegram channels; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address; Hennadii Trukhanov, Mayor of Odesa
Details: At 19:17, the military warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south.
At 19:23, Oleh Kiper reported that an explosion was heard in the city.
The Dumska news agency later reported that the explosion damaged the Bristol Hotel.
At 19:56, Kiper reported another explosion.
В Одесі пролунали вибухи: пошкоджений готель— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) January 31, 2025
Відео із місцевих телеграм-каналів pic.twitter.com/vvfCo6SP5L
At 20:30, he said that the Russians had attacked the historic centre of Odesa with missiles.
Later, Kiper added that a hotel employee was injured in the attack and is receiving medical care.
Updated at 21:08: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the Russian attack on Odesa. Early reports suggest that it was a ballistic strike.
Quote from Zelenskyy: "Currently, in the south of our country – in Odesa – rescue efforts continue following the Russian missile strikes. Preliminarily, it was ballistics. The strikes directly targeted the city, ordinary civilian buildings. Again and again: air defence remains our top priority, we are working with all our partners to provide more protection for our state."
Details: The mayor of Odesa said that two people were reported injured.
He said there was a lot of damage and destruction in the UNESCO-protected area, and a building under enhanced protection was damaged.
The city's trolleybuses 7 and 9 have temporarily changed their routes to the railway station.
Odesa Oblast Military Administration later showed the aftermath of the attack.
Update: At 22:11, Kiper reported that there had been three victims. A young man sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital.
The explosions damaged a number of historical monuments, including literary, historical, local history and archaeological museums, a museum of Western and Eastern art, and a philharmonic, smashing windows and damaging facades.
