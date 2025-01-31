All Sections
Russians launch ballistic missile attack on historic centre of Odesa: three people injured – photos, videos

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 31 January 2025, 21:45
Russians launch ballistic missile attack on historic centre of Odesa: three people injured – photos, videos
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa. Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Explosions were heard in the city of Odesa on Friday evening. The Air Force warned of the ballistic missile attack threat.

Source: Air Force; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; local media agency Dumska; local Telegram channels; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address; Hennadii Trukhanov, Mayor of Odesa

Details: At 19:17, the military warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south.

At 19:23, Oleh Kiper reported that an explosion was heard in the city.

The Dumska news agency later reported that the explosion damaged the Bristol Hotel.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa
Photo: Dumska

At 19:56, Kiper reported another explosion.

At 20:30, he said that the Russians had attacked the historic centre of Odesa with missiles.

Later, Kiper added that a hotel employee was injured in the attack and is receiving medical care.

Updated at 21:08: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the Russian attack on Odesa. Early reports suggest that it was a ballistic strike.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Currently, in the south of our country – in Odesa – rescue efforts continue following the Russian missile strikes. Preliminarily, it was ballistics. The strikes directly targeted the city, ordinary civilian buildings. Again and again: air defence remains our top priority, we are working with all our partners to provide more protection for our state."

Details: The mayor of Odesa said that two people were reported injured.

He said there was a lot of damage and destruction in the UNESCO-protected area, and a building under enhanced protection was damaged.

The city's trolleybuses 7 and 9 have temporarily changed their routes to the railway station.

Odesa Oblast Military Administration later showed the aftermath of the attack.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa
Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa
Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa
Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Update: At 22:11, Kiper reported that there had been three victims. A young man sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital.

The explosions damaged a number of historical monuments, including literary, historical, local history and archaeological museums, a museum of Western and Eastern art, and a philharmonic, smashing windows and damaging facades.

