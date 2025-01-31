Russian missile strike on Odesa: Norwegian diplomats were at epicentre of attack

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa. Photo: Zelenskyy on social media

Norwegian diplomatic representatives were among the people who were at the epicentre of the Russian missile strike on the city of Odesa on 31 January.

Source: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Quote: "A Russian missile attack on Odesa, on the historic city centre. It is reported to be ballistic missiles – an absolutely deliberate attack by the Russian terrorists [soldiers – ed.].

Advertisement:

Fortunately, there were no fatalities. There are injured people, and they have been provided with medical aid. Norwegian diplomatic representatives were among the people who were at the epicentre of the attack."

Background: Explosions were heard in Odesa on Friday evening. The Russians launched a ballistic missile attack. The explosion damaged the Bristol Hotel and injured three people.

Support UP or become our patron!