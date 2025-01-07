Russia occupies settlements in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts – DeepState
Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the night of 6-7 January that Russian forces had occupied the village of Lozova in the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Ivanivka and Shevchenko settlements in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: DeepState
Quote: "Russia has occupied Lozova and is trying to advance to Nova Kruhliakivka."
Details: DeepState's report cited a video posted by Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The video shows the defeat of a Russian convoy carrying out assaults 2.05 km south of Nova Kruhlakivka.
"After a certain lull, Russian forces become more active in various areas," added DeepState in the report.
Lozova is a village in Ukraine in the Borova hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town and their adjacent territories], Izium district, Kharkiv Oblast. The village has a population of 131. Up until 2020, the local government body was the Bohuslavka Village Council.
Update: DeepState later posted the updated map, showing two more occupied settlements.
Quote: "Russia has occupied Lozova, Ivanivka (Donetsk Oblast – ed.), Shevchenko (Donetsk Oblast – ed.), and advanced in Toretsk (Donetsk Oblast – ed.).
The line of contact in Toretsk and near Berdin (Kursk Oblast, Russia) is being confirmed.
Background:
- On Monday, 6 January, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that on the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks near the town of Vovchansk.
- On the Kupiansk front, the Russians stormed Ukrainian positions three times near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.
