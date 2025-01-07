Russia occupies settlements in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts – DeepState

The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the night of 6-7 January that Russian forces had occupied the village of Lozova in the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Ivanivka and Shevchenko settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "Russia has occupied Lozova and is trying to advance to Nova Kruhliakivka."

Details: DeepState's report cited a video posted by Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The video shows the defeat of a Russian convoy carrying out assaults 2.05 km south of Nova Kruhlakivka.

"After a certain lull, Russian forces become more active in various areas," added DeepState in the report.

Lozova is a village in Ukraine in the Borova hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town and their adjacent territories], Izium district, Kharkiv Oblast. The village has a population of 131. Up until 2020, the local government body was the Bohuslavka Village Council.

Update: DeepState later posted the updated map, showing two more occupied settlements.

Quote: "Russia has occupied Lozova, Ivanivka (Donetsk Oblast – ed.), Shevchenko (Donetsk Oblast – ed.), and advanced in Toretsk (Donetsk Oblast – ed.).

The line of contact in Toretsk and near Berdin (Kursk Oblast, Russia) is being confirmed.

Background:

On Monday, 6 January, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that on the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks near the town of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians stormed Ukrainian positions three times near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

