All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia occupies settlements in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts – DeepState

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 7 January 2025, 01:30
Russia occupies settlements in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts – DeepState
The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the night of 6-7 January that Russian forces had occupied the village of Lozova in the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Ivanivka and Shevchenko settlements in Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: DeepState

Quote: "Russia has occupied Lozova and is trying to advance to Nova Kruhliakivka."

Advertisement:

Details: DeepState's report cited a video posted by Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The video shows the defeat of a Russian convoy carrying out assaults 2.05 km south of Nova Kruhlakivka.  

"After a certain lull, Russian forces become more active in various areas," added DeepState in the report. 

Lozova is a village in Ukraine in the Borova hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town and their adjacent territories], Izium district, Kharkiv Oblast. The village has a population of 131. Up until 2020, the local government body was the Bohuslavka Village Council. 

Advertisement:

Update: DeepState later posted the updated map, showing two more occupied settlements. 

Quote: "Russia has occupied Lozova, Ivanivka (Donetsk Oblast – ed.), Shevchenko (Donetsk Oblast – ed.), and advanced in Toretsk (Donetsk Oblast – ed.). 

The line of contact in Toretsk and near Berdin (Kursk Oblast, Russia) is being confirmed.   

Background:

  • On Monday, 6 January, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that on the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks near the town of Vovchansk.
  • On the Kupiansk front, the Russians stormed Ukrainian positions three times near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv Oblastoccupationwar
Advertisement:
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Ukraine's Security Service searches home of Maks Nazarov, former TV host at Putin's close associate Medvedchuk's channel – photo
Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video
Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles
Israeli government approves agreement with Hamas: Gaza ceasefire to take effect on 19 January
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Woman injured in Russian attack on Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast – photos
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast with new Molniya drone, injuring three police officers
Ukrainian defenders repel two Russian assaults near Kupiansk as Russians push towards Borova – videos
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 80 times and lose 335 soldiers – General Staff
20:57
Emergency and rescue operations completed in Kyiv after morning ballistic missile attack – photos
20:10
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete becomes world junior champion
19:46
Ukraine's oldest McDonald's damaged in Russian missile attack
18:52
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
18:31
Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: man's body retrieved from under rubble, search for another person underway – photos
17:47
Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies rift between minister and procurement agency chief, stressing professional criteria
17:42
Two people killed in Russian mortar attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast
16:25
Merkel says Ukraine will not survive as independent state without US support
15:53
Ukrainian defence procurement chief says relations with defence minister soured over poor-quality mortar bomb supply
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: