35,000 sq km of Ukrainian land demined in just under three years

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, mine clearance experts have demined 35,000 sq km of Ukrainian territory, with 17,000 sq km cleared in 2024.

Source: Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy

Quote from Svyrydenko: "As of the end of 2024, 35,000 sq km of Ukrainian land has been checked and cleared of mines. This is an area bigger than Odesa Oblast, the largest oblast in Ukraine."

Details: Svyrydenko reported that Ukrainian deminers cleared over 285,000 hectares (2,850 sq km) of agricultural land in 2024. In just one year, they checked more than 318,000 hectares (3,180 sq km) of agricultural land.

"For us, it is essential to clear the country of mines in years, not decades. Thanks to modern technology, this is entirely possible. In total, per the National Mine Action Strategy, we aim to return 80% of the territories directly affected by the war to use by 2033," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said following a meeting on the status of mine clearance activities in 2024.

More details: Shmyhal stated that since the first year of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the area of potentially mined land in Ukraine has decreased from 174,000 sq km to approximately 139,000 sq km.

Shmyhal also announced the main objectives for mine clearance in 2025:

- carry out technical checks in territories covering an area of 31,000 sq km;

- introduce new innovative technologies, including the use of drones and robotic systems;

- create a register of contaminated or potentially contaminated areas;

- continue to develop a deminers’ training centre which is being set up with support from Japan;

- create an interagency training base for mine detection dogs.

Background: As part of the national mine action programme, about 25,000 hectares of agricultural land were cleared of mines and projectiles in November 2024 and returned to farmers for use.

