Ukrainian forces deliver precision strike on Russian command post in Khartsyzk, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 8 January 2025, 15:53
A multiple-launch rocket system. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Armed Forces have carried out a high-precision strike on a command post of Russia's 8th Guards Combined Arms Army, located in the city of Khartsyzk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff

Quote: "Russian occupation forces had been using this building to coordinate attacks on Ukraine's Armed Forces and civilians, particularly residents of Kurakhove."

Details: The General Staff reported that the Ukrainian military had taken all necessary precautions to ensure civilians were not harmed by the strike.

Background: On 7 January, Ukrainian defence forces attacked the command post of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces near the village of Belaya, Kursk Oblast.

22:22
20:57
20:10
19:46
18:52
18:31
18:24
17:47
17:42
16:25
