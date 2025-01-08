Ukrainian forces deliver precision strike on Russian command post in Khartsyzk, Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine's Armed Forces have carried out a high-precision strike on a command post of Russia's 8th Guards Combined Arms Army, located in the city of Khartsyzk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff

Quote: "Russian occupation forces had been using this building to coordinate attacks on Ukraine's Armed Forces and civilians, particularly residents of Kurakhove."

Details: The General Staff reported that the Ukrainian military had taken all necessary precautions to ensure civilians were not harmed by the strike.

Background: On 7 January, Ukrainian defence forces attacked the command post of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces near the village of Belaya, Kursk Oblast.

