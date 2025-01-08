All Sections
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces repel Russian attack and destroy 5 armoured vehicles in Kursk Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 8 January 2025, 12:43
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces repel Russian attack and destroy 5 armoured vehicles in Kursk Oblast – video
Screenshot from the video

The Special Operations Forces servicemen together with other units of the Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian attempts to storm one of the settlements in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, destroyed their armoured vehicles and killed some soldiers.

Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces

Details: It is reported that during an unsuccessful Russian attempt to storm Ukrainian positions, the unmanned aerial vehicles crews of  Special Operations Forces destroyed two Russian tanks and three armoured vehicles.

They also killed four Russian soldiers who were trying to storm Ukrainian positions.

Background: Ukrainian forces launched an offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast on the night of 4-5 January. In particular, it was reported that Ukrainian troops were advancing from the town of Sudzha towards the village of Bolshoye Soldatskoye.

Support UP or become our patron!

Special Operations ForcesKursk Oblastwar
