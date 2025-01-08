All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Nearly 30,000 Ukrainians classified as missing since beginning of 2024 – Ukrainian ombudsman for missing persons

Anhelina Strashkulych, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 8 January 2025, 09:41

Almost 30,000 Ukrainians have been reported missing since the beginning of 2024, including both military personnel and civilians.

Source: Artur Dobroserdov, Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda; Ukrainska Pravda article

Details: Currently, there are over 71,000 entries on the register of missing persons under special circumstances, both military personnel and civilians. Almost 30,000 people have been given this status since the beginning of 2024. Dobroserdov declined to provide specific data on military personnel, as this is classified information.

Advertisement:

Quote from Dobroserdov: "We compile statistics on missing persons by oblast every month, using the place of registration of the missing person. The top three oblasts as of the end of December 2024 are Donetsk, followed by Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv oblasts."

More details: Currently, 59,000 Ukrainians are still missing. Of these, 7,500 have been officially confirmed as prisoners of war by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

 
A total of 71,000 cases, comprising 59,000 being searched for, 3,200 unidentified bodies, 3,923 living military personnel and civilians with known locations, 5,332 identified bodies and 9,255 cases where the search has ended
Infographic: Andrii Kalistratenko for Ukrainska Pravda

The search for 9,255 individuals has ended as of 1 January 2025. Of these, 3,923 have been found alive. The bodies of another 5,332 have been identified.

Advertisement:

The register is also collecting information on unidentified bodies, with over 3,200 entries to date.

Quote from Dobroserdov: "We repatriate bodies every month, sometimes twice a month. We hand over the bodies of Russian invaders and receive the bodies of our defenders. This process occurs regularly, without significant interruptions. Accordingly, certain search operations are taking place on their side. They are returning the bodies. As of now, we have managed to bring back 5,500 bodies."

Background: Ukraine launched the Unified Register of Persons Missing in Special Circumstances in May 2023.

Support UP or become our patron!

warUkraine
Advertisement:
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Ukraine's Security Service searches home of Maks Nazarov, former TV host at Putin's close associate Medvedchuk's channel – photo
Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video
Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles
Israeli government approves agreement with Hamas: Gaza ceasefire to take effect on 19 January
All News
war
Norway to allocate €14 million for mine clearance in Ukraine using mine detection dogs
Lloyd Austin departures for last trip to Ramstein meeting as US secretary of defense
Russia loses 1,660 soldiers in one day
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 80 times and lose 335 soldiers – General Staff
20:57
Emergency and rescue operations completed in Kyiv after morning ballistic missile attack – photos
20:10
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete becomes world junior champion
19:46
Ukraine's oldest McDonald's damaged in Russian missile attack
18:52
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
18:31
updatedRussian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: man's body retrieved from under rubble, 11 people injured – photos
18:24
Students who fail basic military training exam will be unable to continue studies – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
17:47
Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies rift between minister and procurement agency chief, stressing professional criteria
17:42
Two people killed in Russian mortar attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast
16:25
Merkel says Ukraine will not survive as independent state without US support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: